“Tiger King” Star Joe Exotic Finalises Divorce From Dillon Passage

Joe Exotic has now finalised his divorce from his ex-husband, Dillon Passage, after four years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the divorce proceedings were held in Santa Rosa County, Florida, where a judge signed off that each party goes about their lives “unattached and unhitched.”

It is worth noting that the former couple has been separated for years, but their divorce wasn’t filed until last March. People later reported that the Tiger King star was for a new love interest, and his lawyer, Autumn Beck Blackledge, said Joe is ready to date a man he met in prison.

“Mr. Maldonado-Passage [Exotic] is seeking a divorce from jail,” Blackledge said, “because he desires to marry his new love interest, Mr. John Graham whom he met in prison.” Blackledge added that Graham “has recently been released from prison and is not taking interview requests or making comments at this time.”

This comes months after Joe Exotic’s prison sentence was reduced from 22 years to 21, after he was convicted for attempting to hire two separate hitmen to kill his nemesis in the world of big cats, Carole Baskin.

