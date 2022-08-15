Tiffany Haddish Says She Asked Usher For Permission Before Making Herpes Joke

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she asked Usher for permission before going on stage to talk about the singer’s alleged herpes infection.

The comedian and actress shared this in her Cosmopolitan profile, in which she said she makes sure to “check and verify with people” beforehand. “If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it,” she said. “Period. That’s how I draw the line.”

And about Usher:

“I got this joke, ‘I curse you out with joy. I hope that you spread it. I hope you spread it like Usher spreads herpes.’ I have said that in front of Usher,” Haddish said, adding that Usher responded, “Your ass is crazy.”

She further claimed that she said, ‘Yeah, well, there’s a rumor out there saying you got herpes. I don’t know if you do or don’t, but that sh*t is funny.’” And he agreed.

“If he had said, ‘Tiff, don’t say that no more. I don’t like it. I’m not comfortable with you saying that,’ I would stop saying it.”

Check out her Cosmo quiz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...