Tiffany Haddish is stating in clear terms the kind of man she wants for her next relationship and wants help to make it happen.

The actress and comedian who dates rapper, Common doe about a year before the couple called it quit, shared her new spec on Twitter.

“I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make it happen?” She tweeted.

