Tiffany Haddish Posts Photo With Common Doppelgänger in Colombia After Breakup

Tiffany Haddish has yet to speak about her break up with Common, but she is still talking about him.

The comedian took to her social media to post a photo of herself with a man who looks like her ex, with a caption asking people to identify him.

“Does anyone know who this guy is? I met him in Columbia [sic] and I can’t remember his name. He just looks so common,” she wrote.

And when this stirred mixed reactions, especially since Common already granted an interview confirming their breakup, she took to the comments, adding, “Look three shoots of Vodka and a dark night club in Colombia. You would think it’s him too. But I found him now thanks you y’all. I talked to him today he is sweet and got some time hangout. Funny how that works.”

See the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXcTWs0FBGN/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=bfffc55f-fbb9-431d-a455-161cbc2084da

