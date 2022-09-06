Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Tiffany Haddish Finally Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Allegations

Tiffany Haddish has now taken to social media to address the allegations making rounds that she and comedian Aries Spears groomed and molested two underage children for a Funny or Die sketch in 2013.

According to TMZ, the court document states that Haddish coerced a 14-year-old girl into starring in a sexually suggestive video in which she taught the girl how to simulate oral sex. The girl also claims that her 7-year-old brother was taken to a home where the sketch, titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” was filmed. He was also allegedly molested by Haddish and Spears.

You can read the disturbing details here.

Now, Haddish took to Instagram on Monday to address the lawsuit, saying:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

See her post:

