Tiffany Haddish and Common Are Over After One Year Together

Tiffany Haddish and Common have parted ways, People reports.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told the outlet, adding that Haddish is currently in Atlanta filming Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Common also is on the set of the Apple TV+ series Wool, which features a star-studded cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, and David Oyelowo.

Recall that Haddish confirmed that she was dating Common in August 2020. She said they “became friends” after meeting on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen, adding that it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

At one point, she talked about how she would prefer an apartment building rather than an engagement ring were the rapper to propose to her.

“We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend,” she said. “If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”

Now, they have called it quits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...