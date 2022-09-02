Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have reportedly been accused of grooming and molesting two underage children for a Funny or Die sketch they did in 2013.

According to TMZ, the court document states that Haddish coerced a 14-year-old girl into starring in a sexually suggestive video in which she taught the girl how to simulate oral sex. The girl also claims that her 7-year-old brother was taken to a home where the sketch, titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” was filmed. He was also allegedly molested by Haddish and Spears.

The girl and her brother are identified in the suit as Jane and John Doe, to protect their identities, and reportedly developed social disorders stemming from their alleged encounters with Haddish and Spears. Jane says she avoids relationships out of fear that she will be taken advantage of and “led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down.” She was allegedly paid $100 for her participation. While John alleges he has been so fearful of being watched or recorded that he places band-aids over every camera on his electronic devices.

Haddish’s attorney Andrew Brettler dismisses the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money from his client.

“Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” Brettler said in a statement sent to Complex. “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several—ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

