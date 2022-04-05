Tidal & More Slam The Recording Academy for Tagging Virgil Abloh a “Hip Hop Fashion Designer”

Many people are not pleased with the Recording Academy for labeling the late Virgil Abloh as a “hip-hop fashion designer” during the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday.

Recall that the late icon founded his own fashion label Off-White and served as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. He died in November last year following a private battle with cancer.

He was present in hip hop, but he did more than collaborate with artists. Which is why many people are not happy with him being described as a “hip-hop fashion designer.”

See the reactions:

Calling Virgil Abloh a “Hip-Hop Fashion Designer” is insanely disrespectful and blindly ignorant… do better pic.twitter.com/zHXLhZB6vv — Craig (@DebatingHipHop_) April 4, 2022

The way that everyone is collectively so angry about “Virgil Abloh, hip hop fashion designer” like HOW did that even get approved by multiple people???? — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 4, 2022

The list of accomplishments Virgil had in fashion, art, architecture, music, etc. is longer than most people at the Grammy’s combined. It’s crazy to me that they thought it was a good idea to diminish his life’s work to being a “hip-hop fashion designer”! — Kanika Talwar (@Kanika_Talwar) April 4, 2022

Minimizing Virgil Abloh to a “Hip-Hop Fashion Designer” is nasty behavior. Whoever at the Grammys that’s responsible, you’re not seeing heaven. — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) April 4, 2022

