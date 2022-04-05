Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Tidal & More Slam The Recording Academy for Tagging Virgil Abloh a “Hip Hop Fashion Designer”

Many people are not pleased with the Recording Academy for labeling the late Virgil Abloh as a “hip-hop fashion designer” during the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday.

Recall that the late icon founded his own fashion label Off-White and served as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. He died in November last year following a private battle with cancer.

He was present in hip hop, but he did more than collaborate with artists. Which is why many people are not happy with him being described as a “hip-hop fashion designer.”

See the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: