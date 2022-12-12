Ticketmaster Issues Apology After Major Ticket Fraud at Bad Bunny Concert in Mexico City

A great percentage of the fans of singer Bad Bunny were turned away at his concert at the 80,000+ capacity Estadio Azteca venue after their tickets were found to be fraudulent.

This stirred major conversation on social media, especially since the fans were left stranded outside the venue in Mexico City.

Confirming this, Vulture and CNN added that there were large swaths of empty seats at the sold-out show because many people weren’t allowed entrance to the venue.

Responding to this, Ticketmaster Mexico shared a statement on their Twitter, claiming an “unprecedented” number of false tickets overwhelmed their systems, and for this reason, legitimate ticket-holders were denied entry, and that refunds would be provided to ticket-holders if their electronic records showed they were unable to enter the stadium.

They also plan to assist law enforcement in preventing ticket fraud in the future.

