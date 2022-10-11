Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Declare Love for Each Other Despite Announcing Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict shocked the world when they announced that they were splitting up and headed for divorce last week.

The estranged couple seem to still have a lot of love between them despite splitting up and showed this on social media.

Tia Mowry posted photos of herself via her Instagram where she thanked everyone for their support following her announcement on the closed chapter of her life.

Cory took to the comment section of the posy to send a love emoji to the mother of his children and she responded with an “I love you.”

