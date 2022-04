Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have 22 years of love between them and a million more to go.

The couple and parents of two celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Tia shared series of photos of herself and her husband together on her Instagram page along with a cute anniversary message to mark the occasion.

Cory posted a throwback photo of himself and his Mrs and captioned it, “Happy Anniversary my dear 22 yrs down 14 yes married. Love you for eternity 4/20.”

