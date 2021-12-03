Three Telecom firms get 5G clearance in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that three telecommunications firms have qualified for its 5G auction.

In a statement Thursday, the NCC said the companies include MTN Nigeria Plc, Airtel Networks Limited, and a new firm, Mafab Communications Limited.

The three qualified bidders met NCC’s criteria for the licensing process for the 3.5 gigahertz spectrum which is required for 5G deployment.

According to the commission, the three companies will now participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction scheduled for Monday Dec 13, 2021.

Consistent with its regulatory principle of open and transparent auction, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that three telecoms companies have qualitied as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth generation (5G) networks in the country.

The qualified bidders that have met the criteria for participation in the licensing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM), are MTN Nigeria Plc., Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

Consequently, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the Main Auction as well as in the mandatory Mock Auction process, which will come as a precursor to the Main Auction.

The Commission has also reaffirmed the dates for the conduct of both the Mock Auction and the Main Auction. The Mock Auction is scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m., while the Main Auction will hold on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the same venue and same time.

Signed:

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde

Director, Public Affairs

December 2, 2021

