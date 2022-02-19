Three Nigerians killed in South Africa over laptop, alleged drug dealings

The Nigerian community, under the aegis of Nigeria Union South Africa, on Saturday reiterated its call on the South African and Nigerian governments to stop extra-judicial killings in that country.

According to a statement from Pretoria by Mr Collins Mgbo, President of NUSA, two Nigerians were on Friday, February 11, 2022, allegedly killed as South Africans attacked foreign nationals over drugs.

Following the killing of two Nigerians as South Africans attacked foreign nationals on Friday, we call on the governments of both countries to stop extra-judicial killings in South Africa.

“Two of our members were killed in Vereeniging, near Johannesburg, by members of the community at a Taxi Rank; the people had alleged the foreigners were involved in drug dealings.

“Nigeria Union condemns unequivocally any form of criminal activity by Nigerians in South Africa, but calls on the governments, especially the Consul General of Nigeria to South Africa, to intervene in the matter.

“We do not condone crime but justice must be served by the court of law should anyone be found guilty of any criminal act,” Mgbo said.

He noted that Vereeniging had become one of the most dangerous and unsafe places in the Vaal Triangle as it had become notorious for drug dealing and robbery.

He said for years, the community’s cry had fallen on deaf ears, about foreign nationals that flood the area selling drugs.

“Yesterday, Vereeniging came to a standstill as taxi drivers closed Voortrekker and allegedly took matters in their own hands, by attacking foreign nationals believed to be drug dealers and beating two of them to death,” he said.

Mgbo disclosed that when the union contacted the police personnel, Sgt. Nombulelo Mohlakwana, the latter confirmed the two deaths.

“When police officers arrived at the Vereeniging taxi rank, we found a Nigerian citizen dead and two males badly assaulted. The two were transferred to Kopanong hospital where one of them later passed on.

“We have no proof that it is taxi drivers who did that, but it happened at Vereeniging taxi rank,’’ he quoted Mohlakwana as saying.

He added that the police officer informed the union that the police were investigating the case and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the police.

