Thousands of Fans Sign a Petition to ‘Stop Interviewing’ Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Folks are tired of hearing about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s marriage.

Someone kicked off a petition urging the media to stop interviewing the couple and this has raked in more than 11,000 signatures as at press time.

And in the comments section, folks shared their frustration with the excessive news coverage of the couple’s marriage. “I’ve learned more about this family in the past 3 months than i have in the last 10 years,” one person commented. Another wrote, “I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! … Make it STOP!!!”

This comes one month after Will Smith said during an interview with Good Morning America that he revealed he and Jada are working on “unconditional love.” He added: “We are pursuing the kind of love that everybody dreams about. And we just know that the road don’t look like everybody think it’s supposed to look. But…don’t try this at home, children.”

Also, in September, Will told to Wesley Lowery in a GQ cover story that his wife wasn’t “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships,” adding that their marriage arrangement isn’t for everyone.

