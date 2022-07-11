Monday, July 11, 2022
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Debuts Over $300 Million Worldwide at Box Office

Marvel and Disney’s outing with Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film about Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian superhero, is very successful.

Varietyreports that the film topped the box office this weekend with an estimated $143 million debut in North America and another $159 million internationally, making it a total of $302 million in its first weekend at the global box office.

This outing has now surpassed the first weekend numbers of its predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which opened to $123 million in North America.

“It’s noteworthy that this weekend will reflect a level of normalcy at the box office that has been building since the beginning of the summer movie season with a diverse selection of hits from the superhero, action, comedy, family, indie, and horror genres that are now joined by ‘Thor: Love And Thunder,’” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC.

Congrats to them.

