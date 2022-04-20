This Video of ‘This is Us’ Cast Doing the Wobble is the Cutest: WATCH

A new video has surfaced showing the moment the cast of This is Us danced together, apart from Justin Hartley.

They did the wobble, dancing in rhythm. And while many people loved the clip, someone noticed that Hartley, who plays Kevin, didn’t dance along. The reason? He doesn’t have any rhythm and almost ruined everything the last time he joined the dance.

LOL.

Watch:

Y’all! The “This Is Us” Cast doing the wobble is my new favorite video! 🎂😂 pic.twitter.com/cLnnRZeYLA — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) April 19, 2022

