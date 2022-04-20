Wednesday, April 20, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

This Video of ‘This is Us’ Cast Doing the Wobble is the Cutest: WATCH

A new video has surfaced showing the moment the cast of This is Us danced together, apart from Justin Hartley.

They did the wobble, dancing in rhythm. And while many people loved the clip, someone noticed that Hartley, who plays Kevin, didn’t dance along. The reason? He doesn’t have any rhythm and almost ruined everything the last time he joined the dance.

LOL.

Watch:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: