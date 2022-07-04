Monday, July 4, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic at Ego Boyo’s Son’s Traditonal Wedding Warms Hearts

Everyone is happy with Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic’s friendship.

The legendary actresses stepped out this past weekend for the traditional wedding ceremony of Ego Boy’s son. From the clips making round, Henshaw is seen chatting with Joke Silva, while Dominic fiddles with her phone.

Later, Henshaw noticed that Dominic was sweaing and so proceeded to fan her, which got the latter excited.

The video is so heartwarming.

Watch them:

Meanwhile, check out Ego Boy, the mother of the day, as she dances during the money-spraying dance:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: