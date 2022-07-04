This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic at Ego Boyo’s Son’s Traditonal Wedding Warms Hearts

Everyone is happy with Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic’s friendship.

The legendary actresses stepped out this past weekend for the traditional wedding ceremony of Ego Boy’s son. From the clips making round, Henshaw is seen chatting with Joke Silva, while Dominic fiddles with her phone.

Later, Henshaw noticed that Dominic was sweaing and so proceeded to fan her, which got the latter excited.

The video is so heartwarming.

Watch them:

Rita and Kate crack me the hell up every time pic.twitter.com/4p35k3rIgx — Storyteller (@MealdredO) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, check out Ego Boy, the mother of the day, as she dances during the money-spraying dance:

The mother of the groom don enter @OfficialEgoBoyo pic.twitter.com/ESbEZvECTm — Storyteller (@MealdredO) July 2, 2022

