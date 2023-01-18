Search
This Video of Jamal Stressing Tiwa Savage is the Cutest: WATCH

Celebrity

Jamal enjoys giving his mom, Tiwa Savage a tough time, especially when it comes to the kind of language she uses.

The singer took to her social media to share a moment with her fans, during which she talked about all the features she recently worked on, which have been successful. But while explaining the successes, she used the word “kill” and “slay” which her son said where bad words.

He kept interrupting her, correcting her, at the end of which she didn’t have any word left in her vocabulary to explain how well she did with those songs. The clip is so hilarious.

Watch them:

Newsletter

