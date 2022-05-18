This Mum Sat for JAMB With Her Son and Here’s What Happened

A proud mum, Michelle Buchi, took to her Facebook to share how she motivated her son during the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Posting on her Facebook, Michelle shared that she tried instructing her son, to ensure he passes the exam, and when her methods weren’t working, she decided to sit for the exam with her.

“There is really no fixed pattern to training children,” she said, and after she was “tired of teaching, instructing and advising on the need for study time creation,” she decided also sit for the exam.

“Boom! I decided to register for JAMB in order to compete with his score line. Funnily, it made the young man to sit up when he saw me reading, browsing for points and sharing ideas with him,” she wrote in an earlier post on Facebook.

Now the results her in: he scored 243, while she made 230. Both of them beat the cut off mark of 180 often set by JAMB.

“As an art student, I had to make efforts to study the latest recommended African/non African literary – novels, plays, poems etc from 2022 – 2025. I must confess, it wasn’t easy. But it was worth it,” she wrote. “After leaving school for more than a decade. I did not also go for JAMB lesson. I was hustling up and down the country. I was just informed of the exam date and boom, I show for exam hall.”

