‘This is not Politics, it is Wickedness 100’ – Aisha Yesufu on Tinubu-Shettima ticket

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted angrily to the emergence of former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Yesufu described Tinubu’s decision as “wickedness 100” and not politics.

In a video on her Twitter handle, the socio-political critic said Nigerians would suffer as a result of Tinubu’s action.

She said: “What Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT did is not Politics 101. It is Wickedness 100.

“Somebody who knows he is not physically and medically fit for the job takes on because he feels he can find his way through or because there are people he has helped over the years and it’s now his turn, and you are there laughing, your life is being wasted.

“The lives of your children unborn will be wasted.”

Tinubu unveiled Shettima as his running mate after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

The decision has split the polity, with many criticizing the former Lagos governor for assumed insensitivity.

