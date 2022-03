Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the events that went down on Sunday, March 28 during the Oscars.

The actress whose husband and Best Actor winner, Will Smith had struck comedian and host, Chris Rock across the face for making a joke G.I joke about her bald hair took to instagram to speak on the issue.

Jada Pinkett Smith posted a screenshot which read, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...