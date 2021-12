It’s great to see Wizkid as a hands-on dad especially with his youngest son, Zion whom he shares with manager, Jada Pollock.

The singer posted a beyond adorable clip of the father and son bonding and having quality time over a shared love – music.

Wizkid shared the clip of himself and Zion playing on a grand piano as it appears that the “Essence” crooner was teaching his young son how to play some notes.

Watch the adorable video below.

