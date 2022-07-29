Friday, July 29, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
This Clip of Ugandan Kids Choreographing Ciara’s ‘Jump’ is Sure to Make You Smile

The Africans have entered the chat and it’s game over for everyone else planning to send in an entry for the viral ‘Jump’ challenge.

A kiddies dance group from Uganda, @ghettokids_tfug, which has gained popularity on social media owing to their joyful dance styles, has sent in an entry for Ciara’s ‘Jump.’

The singer posted the adorable video of the kids all smiles and dancing, via her Instagram page noting that the moment was pure joy for her.

“Pure Joy! My heart can’t take it! My favs @ghettokids_tfug Uganda makes it #JUMP, * she wrote

