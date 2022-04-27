Wednesday, April 27, 2022
This Burna Boy Interview With Trevor Noah is the Most Glorious Thing You’ll Watch Today

Burna Boy is the king he thinks he is.

The superstar is the first African artiste to sell out the Madison Square Garden in the United States, where he is scheduled to headline his concert.

Speaking about it with Trevor Noah, the singer asked why such records are only attributed to Africans, why no one says that white performers are the first to fill up a stadium in, say, Tokyo.

The conversation moved to the Nigerian disinterest in humility, unlike other Africans, to which Burna says Nigerians typically don’t lie. “We only lie when we want to scam you,” he said, and everyone erupted in laughter.

The conversation shifted to the great leaps in the music world, his much-anticipated performance, and more.

See the snippets:

