“This Booty isn’t Going to Shrink Itself,” Toolz Oniru-Demuren Shares Motivation for Exercising

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is on the exercise/fitness journey with one goal and one goal alone in mind; shrinking her booty.

The media personality who shares update about her exercise routines and healthy eating habit via her Instagram page, was not in the mood to put in the work on Wednesday night.

Toolz posted a photo of herself in her exercise gear but stated that she didn’t feel like it. However, she remembered her motivation for starting the journey in the first place and decide to trudge on.

“Don’t wanna work out, but this booty isn’t going to shrink itself,” she wrote.



