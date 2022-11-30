Thieves Raid Yemi Alade’s Hotel Room in Abidjan, Cart Away All Her Money

Yemi Alade’s hotel room was burgled by thieves over the weekend, at a hotel in Abidjan.

The singer who had attended and performed as a guest artiste at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend some days back, took to her Instagram page to recount the experience.

Alade lamented that some thieves had gotten into her hotel room and stole all the money they could find during her gig in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

“A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good,” she said.

