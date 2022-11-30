Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Thieves Raid Yemi Alade’s Hotel Room in Abidjan, Cart Away All Her Money

Yemi Alade’s hotel room was burgled by thieves over the weekend, at a hotel in Abidjan.

The singer who had attended and performed as a guest artiste at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend some days back, took to her Instagram page to recount the experience.

Alade lamented that some thieves had gotten into her hotel room and stole all the money they could find during her gig in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

“A few minutes after I left my room, some unknown people decided to go through my things and steal: all the money they could find 🙌🙌🙌🙌 Very good,” she said.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: