‘They will weep and gnash their teeth’ – Okupe lashes out at Obi’s critics

A former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has responded to those saying the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 election because the party has no structure has no structure to win a presidential election.

He said this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle in response to the critics, including Senator Dino Melaye.

Okupe tweeted: “Many who deride and mock us that we have no structure will weep and gnash their teeth when Obi is elected President in 2023.

“These folks underestimate the power of a youthful population who have resolved irrevocably to take their country back and also the network of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates.

“Labour party is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria. A nationwide survey shows the influx of abt 100,000 new members daily. Not counting those who just become OBIdient on their own, waiting to vote Peter Obi as President in 2023. Nigerians join the winning team, and become OBIdient today!”

