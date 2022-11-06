They want to make Naira beautiful even if it cannot buy bread – Adeboye takes swipe at Govt

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, criticised the planned redesign of the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The respected cleric expressed displeasure that the Federal Government is concerned with the redesigning of naira notes despite the falling value of the national currency.

Adeboye, who spoke during the church’s November Holy Ghost Service with the theme, ‘Let It Rain’, also said the naira does not even worth the paper it is printed on as people cannot afford to feed.

“You know what’s going on in our country. It doesn’t even make sense anymore. Our naira now is not even worth the paper it is printed on,” the octogenarian said at the programme held at RCCG’s international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“And while people are hungry, trying to find enough money to buy bread to eat, our bosses are thinking of making the naira more beautiful, even if it can’t buy bread, at least, it will look beautiful. Oh Lord, have mercy,” he said.

According to him, things have become funnier in Nigeria. “We have problems in the land now. Things seem to be getting funnier and funnier. If you don’t learn to laugh in Nigeria now, you will develop hypertension,” the he stated.

