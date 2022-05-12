“They Came for My Jugular,” Bambam Speaks on Trolls Following Weight Gain

Bamike Olawumi-Adenibuyan aka Bambam was the guest on the new episode of ‘Me, Her and Everything Else’ podcast.

The former reality TV star and actress sat down with host, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun to discuss all things pregnancies, babies and the pressure to snapback.

Bambam who recently welcomed her second child with husband, Teddy A, noted that trolls did not give her a moment respite following her weight gain after pregnancy. She disclosed that they came for her jugular, leaving unkind remarks on her social media pages.

She revealed that with her first pregnancy, she went from a size 8 to a size 14/16 and these people let her have it. Thankfully, her husband likes his women thick so he had no problem with her weight gain at all.

See an excerpt of the interview below.

