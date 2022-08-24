‘There’s no place for you in Man United’ – Bent tells Ronaldo

Former Tottenham striker, Darren Bent, has said that there is no place for Cristiano Ronaldo in Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team.

The wantaway Red Devils star was benched for their 2-1 win over Liverpool Monday night, only coming on for the final few minutes of the game.

It was undoubtedly Man United’s best performance of the season and Bent believes that if they are going to continue that form, Ten Hag will have to continue leaving Ronaldo out.

“A lot of people ask ‘How can he not play Ronaldo in this team?’’”

“If Ten Hag wants a high press & all guns blazing, you can’t play him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United’s highest goalscorer last season, scoring 18 league goals and 22 in all competitions as the Red Devils had their worst campaign in the Premier League era.

