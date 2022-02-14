“There’s Money and There’s Money,” Toolz Oniru-Demuren Says After Sighting Billionaire’s Yatch on Cruise

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is currently on a much needed vacation somewhere on the Mediterranean sea and has been confronted with the stark reality between the wealthy and ordinary people.

The media personality and mother of two who is enjoying a cruise herself came in contact with a monster boat belonging to Russian billionaire, Dmitry Rybolovlev who is the tenth riches man in Russia.

Toolz described the luxury boat as having over 4 floors and noted that she was tempted to paddle up to it and ask the owner if she could take a picture on the boat. She said,

“Guys, there’s money and there’s MONEY. This monster of a boat (over 4 floors) belongs to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev – the 10th richest man in Russia. U really wanted to paddle up to the bait and be like, “Excuse sir, can I snap on your boat pls?”

