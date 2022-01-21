Then Vs Now: Funke Akindele Shares Pictorial Representation of Her Career Projection

Funke Akindele loves a good throwback photo because according to her, it shows how far she has progressed in her journey.

The ace actress and filmmaker shared a pictorial representation of her career as an actress as he posted several photos that captured her though the years.

Adopting her hilarious ‘Jenifa’ character, Funke Akindele provided background voice on the clip she shared via her Instagram, differentiating between when she was dirt broke, the point when she started making a little money and now that she’s made it and is fresh and glowing.

