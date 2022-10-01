Theme for MET Gala 2023 Will Be A Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

The theme for the upcoming 2023 MET Gala has just been revealed…and it’s all about the iconic Karl Lagerfield.

Vogue Magazine reports, “The [Met Gala] exhibition is called “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and will explore the illustrious designer’s career, which spanned from 1954 to 2019 across multiple high-fashion brands, including Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous line.

The 2023 MET Gala will fall on May 1, 2023 and the elite fashion event will be referencing the lines of Lagerfeld’s famous sketches, which will be presented next to his designs.

“At its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Lagerfeld’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments,” the Met’s curator in charge, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue. “And what’s fascinating to have discovered: I always thought that his drawings were very spontaneous and almost impressionistic. But they were in truth extremely precise, almost mathematical. We couldn’t see it because we are not trained, but his premiers knew down to the millimeter what each line meant. It was almost a secret code, a language shared between him and those premiers, that only they could fully decipher.”

