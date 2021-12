Niyi Akinmolayan believes that marital advice isn’t best dishes by pastors and members of the clergy.

In fact, the filmmaker feels this set of people give the worst advice because they are so used to keeping up appearances for the sake of public perception.

Niyi Akinmolayan said on Instagram that if there’s a marriage seminar in a church, so not attend unless a divorced person is invited to speak as these ones are the people who represent marriage in its raw form.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...