‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is Airing Final Episode This Week After 13 Successful Seasons

Wendy Williams will finally be stepping away from our screens after her 13-year run.

This was confirmed by Variety, which reports that The Wendy Williams Show, the popular daytime show, will officially come to an end this Friday without its host. The show will end with a video montage in honour of Wendy.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show confirmed to the outlet.

Williams has been the host of the show since its debut in 2009; she suffered several health issues and complications. Her show will now be succeeded by Sherri, a new daytime talk show from longtime guest host Sherri Shepherd.

Sherri confirmed her exit on her Instagram earlier this year, in which called Wendy “the queen.”

“No one can replace the queen, nobody,” Shepherd said. “And trust me, I am not trying to at all. It is Wendy’s place to share her story with you but I do wanna give the queen her props and her flowers. … No one can do this format but Wendy. Nobody can sit in a purple chair and sip the tea like Wendy Williams.”

Check it out:

