The Weeknd Tickles Fans With His Tongue at World Tour, and they Go Wild: Watch

The Weeknd shocked his fans at the recent stop of his After Hours Til Dawn tour, during which he showed off his tongue skills.

From the clips making rounds online, the singer is seen flicking his tongue in a suggestive manner while performing his song “Often.”

This suggestive display begins during the song’s opening musical breakdown before he launches into the first verse: “I usually love sleeping all alone / This time around, bring your friend with you / But we ain’t really gonna sleep at all.”

In one of the videos, a fan screams, “What the fuck?”

Watch him:

