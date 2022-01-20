The Weeknd Smashes Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

Congratulations to The Weeknd!

While his new album, “Dawn FM,” failed to debut atop the Billboard 200, it has done so well in international markets.

According to Billboard, the project topped the official charts of the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, and, of course, his home country of Canada. It also got him to set a new Billboard record, charting 24 songs on the Global 200 chart—the most entries in a single week for a solo male performers.

Complex adds: “the tracks that have placed on the Global 200 include “Sacrifice” at No. 2, as well as “Take My Breath,” “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?,” “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and the Ariana Grande-assisted “Save Your Tears” remix, which first appeared on his 2020 effort, After Hours.”

.@theweeknd charts 24 songs on this week's #Global200, breaking the record for the most in a single week among solo male artists (1/3): #2, Sacrifice

#10, Take My Breath

#14, Gasoline

#15, Out of Time

#16, Is There Someone Else?

#17, How Do I Make You Love Me? — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 19, 2022

(3/3) #55, Moth To A Flame w/ @swedishousemfia

#60, One Right Now w/ @PostMalone

#67, Every Angel Is Terrifying

#87, You Right w/ @DojaCat

#150, Starboy ft. Daft Punk

#159, La Fama w/ @rosalia

#163, Lost In The Fire w/ Gesaffelstein

#165, Die For You

#170, The Hills — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 19, 2022

Congrats again to him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...