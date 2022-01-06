The Weeknd Shares Tracklist for New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has shared more details about his forthcoming LP Dawn FM.

The project features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. The tracklist includes a trailer, while the cover art shows the singer as aged.

See the list:

01 Dawn FM

02 Gasoline

03 How Do I Make You Love Me?

04 Take My Breath

05 Sacrifice

06 A Tale by Quincy

07 Out of Time

08 Here We Go… Again

09 Best Friends

10 Is There Someone Else?

11 Starry Eyes

12 Every Angel Is Terrifying

13 Don’t Break My Heart

14 I Heard You’re Married

15 Less Than Zero

16 Phantom Regret by Jim

