The Weeknd Shares Tracklist for New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has shared more details about his forthcoming LP Dawn FM.
The project features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. The tracklist includes a trailer, while the cover art shows the singer as aged.
See the list:
01 Dawn FM
02 Gasoline
03 How Do I Make You Love Me?
04 Take My Breath
05 Sacrifice
06 A Tale by Quincy
07 Out of Time
08 Here We Go… Again
09 Best Friends
10 Is There Someone Else?
11 Starry Eyes
12 Every Angel Is Terrifying
13 Don’t Break My Heart
14 I Heard You’re Married
15 Less Than Zero
16 Phantom Regret by Jim
