Tuesday, March 8, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

The Weeknd Says He’ll Be Making a Cameo on ‘The Simpsons’

The Weeknd has announced that he will be a guest star in an episode of The Simpsons later this month, called “Bart the Cool Kid.”

He will be playing a new character called Orion Hughes.

Pitchfork adds that “Bart the Cool Kid” will be the 15th episode of the show’s 33rd season, and will center around Homer rallying the dads of Springfield against a kid’s skatewear influencer.  The episode will also feature Michael Rapaport playing food truck owner Mike Wegman.

The Weeknd confirmed this.

See his post:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: