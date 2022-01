The much-anticipated The Weeknd album, Dawn FM, is finally here.

The singer had announced the project earlier this week, and yesterday, revealed that it features the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jim Carrey, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris, and Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie.

It also includes the 2021 single “Take My Breath.”

Now, it is finally here. Take a listen:

