The Weeknd is about to feed our soul with new music this week.

The singer took to his social media to announce the follow-up to his 2020 album After Hours, and also shared the trailer for the new project.

Dawn FM is out on Friday, Jan. 7, and the trailer teased that it’s “As new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd.”

The trailer also reveals that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey will star on the album.

See the trailer:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...