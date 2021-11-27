The WARIF Dialogue tackles Gender Based Violence

In commemoration of the 2021 UN 16 Days of Activism and the 5th Anniversary of the WARIF organization, we are proud to announce the launch of: The WARIF Dialogue.
This annual event will provide a platform for engaging discussions, led by worldwide experts and thought leaders on the issue of women’s rights and inequality and ending Gender based Violence.
This inaugural Dialogue will hold on:
Date: Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Time: 10am
Theme: Gender Based Violence; the Unfinished Business of the 21st Century
Please join us and register to attend here:
www.bit.ly/WARIFDialogue
#TheWARIFDialogue