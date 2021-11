Buju and Bella Shmurda were super stoked to open for Wizkid at the historical O2 event in London days ago.

Recall that the sold-out event featured performances from stars like H.E.R., Skepta, Tems, Chris Brown, and many others.

It has been days and folks are still reeling from the joy of it all.

Check out Buju & Bella Shmurda’s celebrations:

Buju & Bella Shmurda celebrate opening for Wizkid at the O2 after a stellar 2021 for both talents 🌟🦅🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/2QSGCfuzlt — 49th. (@the49thstreet) November 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...