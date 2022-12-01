The Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary is Here: Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries.

This comes just as Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Boston to start their USA trip.

The trailer includes photos taken throughout Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship — from royal events, to when Meghan is spotted crying, and also a footage of them in their new life in California.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks in the trailer.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

