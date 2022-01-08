The Three White Men Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery Have Been to Life in Prison

CNN is reporting that Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. While William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The sentences were handed to the three white men by by Judge Timothy Walmsley on Friday, who condemned the men for the killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Per CNN, “Walmsley addressed Arbery’s family ahead of the sentencing, warning that “sentencing does not generally provide closure.”

He said: “In this case, I think many people are seeking closure. The mother, the father, the community, and maybe even parts of the nation, but closure is hard to define and is a granular concept. It’s seen differently by all depending on their perspective and the prism of your lives.”

The jury in the case consisted of nine White women, two White men and one Black man, and they all found the men guilty on a raft of charges, including felony murder, in November.

