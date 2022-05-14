The Sopranos Star, Bruce MacVitte Dies at 65

Bruce MacVitte best known for his roles on The Sopranos and Sex and the City has died at the age of 65.

The stage and scren actor died on Saturday, May 7, in a Manhattan hospital as confirmed by his wife, Carol Ochs to the New York Times.

MacVitte was known for his performances in “American Buffalo,” “The Sopranos,” “Million Dollar Baby” and others over the course of his 40-year career and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

From early roles in ’80s shows “The Equalizer” and “The Whoopee Boys” to his first major part in the short-lived Stanley Tucci cop drama “The Street,” Bruce MacVittie had a knack for playing tough, streetwise characters in a variety of films and television shows. He would go on to play memorable guest starring roles in prestige series like “The Deuce,” “Sex and the City” and “When They See Us.”

Born Oct. 14, 1956 and raised in Rhode Island, MacVittie’s career took root in the New York theater scene. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Boston University, he moved to New York City. In 1979, he was Al Pacino’s understudy in a revival of David Mamet’s “American Buffalo”; he would go on to play Bobby on Broadway and in theaters across the country, along with London’s West End.

The following year, he starred in Ensemble Studio Theater’s production of “What’s So Beautiful About a Sunset Over Prairie Avenue?” A few years later, he was one of the founders of a collective for young stage and film performers called “Naked Angels,” which counted Marisa Tomei and Matthew Broderick among its members.

Eventually, he took on a second career as a nurse, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Hunter College in 2013. After a four-year break, he returned to the screen with guest starring roles in “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago Med,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Ava DuVernay’s “When They Us,” among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...