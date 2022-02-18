Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

The Recording Academy Celebrates Omah Lay’s 100 million Streams on Spotify

Even the organisers at the Recording Academy are proud of Omah Lay.

The Grammy awarding institution announced that the Nigerian superstar has raked in a total of 100 million Spotify streams despite not having a full-length project to his name yet.

They wrote this about him: “Despite having no full-length project to his name yet, Nigerian singer/songwriter and producer Omah Lay has amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify. The 24-year-old hitmaker has a proven formula, one that starts with a piece of equipment that many songwriters have left behind.”

And in his statement to them, he said: “When you talk about…the process of making music, writing and singing, my favorite piece of equipment is my notepad. Writing with my phone, I only write down the right [lyrics], but with a notepad, I can jot down the ones that don’t make sense and then later I can use it for another song.”

Congratulations to him!

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: