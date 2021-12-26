The Person Who Seems Quiet is the True Villian ~ Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Speaks on Relationship

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has shared her thoughts on the drama that happens in relationships and has come to the conclusion that most times, the quiet partner is at fault.

The On Air Personality who announced just announced she was leaving radio after a 16-year career, shared this on Twitter with her teeming followers.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi noted that people usually assume that the more outspoken person in a relationship is usually the villian, forgetting that many times, it is the quiet person that is the true villian.

She added that this category of people use their passive aggressiveness to cause ‘wahala’ many times.

