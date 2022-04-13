Wednesday, April 13, 2022
“The Pain is Too Much,” Footballer Emmanuel Emenike Cries Out from Hospital Bed

We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to Emmanuel Emenike after he took to Instagram to cry out over his situation.

The Super Eagles footballer who is currently on the sock bed, shared a video from the hospital that saw him hooked on numerous IV fluids.

Emenike noted that the pain from the ailment has become too much for his heart and he can no longer carry it alone. Despite this sour outlook, he maintained that God is still good.

“God is good. The pain is too much for me and my heart can not carry it anymore,” he wrote.

