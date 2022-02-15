The Oscars Reveal this Year’s Hosts: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer have been revealed as the hosts for this year’s edition of the Academy Awards set to hold in Los Angeles next month.

It is worthy to note that the last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel did the honour. Now, they have three and they didn’t clarify how this will be split between the three women.

According to Variety, producer Will Packer had engaged with multiple potential hosts before settling on the women comedian.

Now, we can’t wait for the event!

